Puffing Billy came to Hartlepool on Monday, December 16, as part of its North East Christmas tour.
The festive road train was set up by South Hetton businessman Ian Morrell in tribute to the one he remembered visiting at Butlin’s, in Filey, as a youngster.
1. Merry Christmas everyone
Santa, Mrs Claus and Puffing Billy travel around Hartlepool meeting all of the good girls and boys. Photo: Frank Reid
2. Smiles all around
Scores of locals gather at Brougham Primary School to meet Santa as he travels around in his road train. Photo: Frank Reid
3. Special guest
The Grinch makes an appearance at Brougham Primary School as Santa meets and greets girls and boys from across the town. Photo: Frank Reid
4. Family time
Simply having a wonderful Christmastime. Photo: Frank Reid
