Puffing Billy paid a visit to Hartlepool on Monday, December 16, as part of its North East tour.

It’s Christmas! 14 photos of happy families as popular road train Puffing Billy comes to Hartlepool

By Madeleine Raine
Published 17th Dec 2024, 11:55 BST
Did you manage to catch a glimpse of Santa and his elves as Puffing Billy came to Hartlepool?

The festive road train was set up by South Hetton businessman Ian Morrell in tribute to the one he remembered visiting at Butlin’s, in Filey, as a youngster.

Santa, Mrs Claus and Puffing Billy travel around Hartlepool meeting all of the good girls and boys.

1. Merry Christmas everyone

Santa, Mrs Claus and Puffing Billy travel around Hartlepool meeting all of the good girls and boys. Photo: Frank Reid

Scores of locals gather at Brougham Primary School to meet Santa as he travels around in his road train.

2. Smiles all around

Scores of locals gather at Brougham Primary School to meet Santa as he travels around in his road train. Photo: Frank Reid

The Grinch makes an appearance at Brougham Primary School as Santa meets and greets girls and boys from across the town.

3. Special guest

The Grinch makes an appearance at Brougham Primary School as Santa meets and greets girls and boys from across the town. Photo: Frank Reid

Simply having a wonderful Christmastime.

4. Family time

Simply having a wonderful Christmastime. Photo: Frank Reid

