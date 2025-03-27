'It's fabulous' - New Hartlepool £9.2m cycling routes are approved
The cycleway projects will link Hartlepool town centre to Catcote Road, the Waterfront and the Headland with work due to start in September of this year.
The schemes will be funded entirely by Department for Transport money administered by the Tees Valley Combined Authority.
Councillors at the latest meeting of Hartlepool Borough Council’s neighbourhood services committee unanimously approved the projects, which will include improvements to crossings, street lighting and traffic signals along the routes.
Councillor Karen Oliver, the committee chair, said: “It’s quite a big piece of work and a massive £9.2million investment in our area and infrastructure which is brilliant news.
“In terms of sustainable travel, it’s fabulous.”
Council officers outlined the work will provide “safer and more convenient connections between different parts of the borough and greater travel alternatives”.
They added it should also encourage “further uptake for more sustainable forms of travel from new users”.
Councillors heard that, once completed, the schemes will allow for “segregated and safer cycleway links which alongside the existing network will connect large parts of the borough”.
The route from the town centre through Burn Valley to Summerhill and Catcote Road will link to Owton Manor and the Fens before heading onto Greatham.
It will allow “safe cycling” through Burn Valley Gardens.
The route linking to the Waterfront will begin at the transport interchange and lead onto Church Square before heading towards the Marina.
Meanwhile the town centre to Headland scheme includes a cycle path around the perimeter of the National Museum of the Royal Navy car park and a link to the new Highlight leisure centre as well as a path continuing to the western end of the Headland promenade.
Cyclists heading to and from Seaton Carew will also be able to enjoy improved access to the Marina.
Two consultations have already been carried out by the council on the schemes from the town centre to Catcote Road and the Waterfront.
A second consultation on the Headland route is due to take place in the near future.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.