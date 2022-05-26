'It's going to be a big event!' - Tall Ships Races organisers visit Hartlepool ahead of summer 2023 event

A group from Sail Training International are spending two days in town on a fact-finding mission and learn how plans are progressing for the event next July.

Dozens of ships of all sizes from all over the world are due to sail into Hartlepool Marina for the four-day spectacle which is expected to bring thousands of people to the town – just as it did in 2010.

The team from Sail Training International praised the strength of the organising team in Hartlepool made up of key stakeholders led by Hartlepool Borough Council and marina bosses.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Left to right: Allan Henderson of Hartlepool Marina Ltd, Hartlepool Borough Council Leader Cllr Shane Moore and Alan James Chief Executive of the Tall Ships organisers Sail Training international.

Race director Paul Bishop said: “We have one port planning visit to get in touch with the events team here to go through all the detail, make sure they’re prepared, they can ask us questions and we can explain what’s necessary.

"It’s going to be a big event and there’s a lot of work to do.”

He added: “So far, no doubt, there’s a really strong team from the different stakeholders. They did a great job in 2010, but there’s no complacency.

"It’s really important to get it right, repeat the success of 2010 and learn a few lessons as well.”

Vanessa Mori (left) commercial director Sail Training International and race director Paul Bishop at Hartlepool marina during their visit.

Organisers took a boat trip around the town’s coast to see where and how ships of different sizes will be accommodated.

Council leader Councillor Shane Moore said planning for the event is progressing well.

"Today’s really to show them what a fantastic place Hartlepool is and also how good the event is going to be,” he said.

"We’re really excited, it’s really motoring along now.”

Ahead of the event, parts of the marina is due to see improvements from the multi-million pound Town Deal Fund including to the landscape and connections to the town centre.