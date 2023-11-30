News you can trust since 1877
It’s Nativity season: Here are 52 photos of Hartlepool’s little ones taking part in school nativities across the decades

Christmas is just around the corner - so why not throw your mind back to school nativities gone by?
By Madeleine Raine
Published 30th Nov 2023, 16:49 GMT
Updated 30th Nov 2023, 16:51 GMT

School nativities are an annual event enjoyed by children, parents and teachers alike.

In anticipation of 2023’s nativities, here are 52 photos from the Hartlepool Mail’s archives to look back on.

Pupils dress as shepherds in 2012.

1. Holy Trinity Church of England Primary School

Pupils dress as shepherds in 2012. Photo: Frank Reid

2. Stranton Primary School

3. Rift House Primary School

Oliver Brown and Ruby Angel play Mary and Joseph in 2014.

4. Fens Primary School

Oliver Brown and Ruby Angel play Mary and Joseph in 2014. Photo: Frank Reid

