'It's scary': Hartlepool mum's cost of living fears as she cares 24/7 for daughter with complex needs
A Hartlepool mum – with a daughter who has defied the odds to reach her 14th birthday – has told of “scary” times during the cost of living crisis.
Clair Foster needs to constantly use electric hoists and other medical equipment as she provides 24-hour care for her daughter Talia.
Talia, 14, has faced a fight for life ever since she was born.
She had more than 100 seizures a day when she first came into the world and doctors told her family to enjoy whatever time they had with her.
Incredibly, she has fought back from every setback and is a happy teenager but Talia has complex needs.
In the last few years, she has been:
* Registered blind with only 6 out of 60 vision in both eyes;
* Has had surgery for scoliosis;
* Has been diagnosed with autism;
* Has been diagnosed with dystonia (a movement disorder where the muscles contract uncontrollably);
* Suffered bronchitis;
* Has a reduced immune system.
Constant support for Talia
Hoists are used to move Talia and there are two CCTV systems in the house to monitor her as she has epilepsy.
Even when equipment is not being used, it needs to be constantly charged, said mum.
And there’s the cost of running a diesel car. It is classed as a Wheelchair Accessible Vehicle (WAV) and it has to be big enough to fit a wheelchair in it with a hoist as Talia goes to Catcote Academy and also has regular medical appointments.
The family, from the Brierton area, also has all the usual bills such as heating, washing and eating.
But it’s a real challenge to meet the spiralling costs which have ‘more than doubled’ and Clair said: “Something has got to give. It is going to bankrupt everyone.”
“What do I do? Do I not use her hoist and other medical equipment or do I not keep the family warm. This isn’t even an option for us.”
‘The cost of living is horrendous in everything’
Clair added: “Having a child with complex needs sucks at the best of times but this is getting so bad. The cost of living is horrendous in everything …. fuel, petrol, food, clothes. Very scary.”
In her short life, Talia has tackled epilepsy, brain cysts and numerous chest problems.
On top of all that, she has also spent periods in hospital with pneumonia and even swine flu.
Talia has an eye-operated communication device where she can tell people information such as what she wants for dinner.
She has a hydrotherapy hot tub to improve her muscle tone and has a wheelchair bike to get around with her mum.
Clair, 48, who is married to Brendan, 46, and is also mum to Callum, 27, and Gabrielle, 18, said: “There’s the cost of having the washer on all the time because Talia sometimes needs to be changed twice a day.
"We are on a pre-payment meter and we used to get £20 in gas and £30 electricity a week.
"We are getting £20 gas and £30 electric every two days now and I know it is going to be more expensive from January.”