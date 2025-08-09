How many faces do you recognise from these carnival retro scenes?placeholder image
It’s time for the parade: 13 retro photos of Hartlepool’s annual carnival parade

By Madeleine Raine
Published 9th Aug 2025, 08:44 BST
Hartlepool’s annual carnival parade is back for another year on Saturday, August 9.

Locals can expect dazzling floats, colourful costumes and lively music as scores of people flock to the the Town Square.

Here’s a flavour of carnival parades from years gone by.

Locals don their best outfits for the 2013 carnival parade.

1. Dressed up

Locals don their best outfits for the 2013 carnival parade. Photo: TY

Did you know it's only 138 days until Christmas?

2. Christmas has come to town

Did you know it's only 138 days until Christmas? Photo: Other, third party

Mustaches galore for this group at the 2008 Headland carnival.

3. Matching

Mustaches galore for this group at the 2008 Headland carnival. Photo: TC

These little ones are patiently waiting for the parade to pass along Northgate in 2015.

4. Patiently waiting

These little ones are patiently waiting for the parade to pass along Northgate in 2015. Photo: Other, third party

