Locals can expect dazzling floats, colourful costumes and lively music as scores of people flock to the the Town Square.
Here’s a flavour of carnival parades from years gone by.
1 / 3
Locals can expect dazzling floats, colourful costumes and lively music as scores of people flock to the the Town Square.
Here’s a flavour of carnival parades from years gone by.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.