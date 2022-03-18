ITV drama based on story of Hartlepool 'canoe man' John Darwin set to air in April

The Thief, His Wife and the Canoe retells the story of how Darwin faked his death in a canoeing accident off the Seaton Carew coast in 2002 before plotting with wife Anne to begin a new life in Panama.

The television drama, starring Eddie Marsan as John Darwin and Monica Dolan as John’s wife, Anne Darwin, is set to air in April.

Less than a year ago, Poolies had opportunities to see filming for the series unravel before their eyes with cameras rolling at South Crescent, on the Headland, and the bus station and The Front, in Seaton Carew.

Eddie Marsen who plays John Darwin on set of Canoe Man in Hartlepool back in May 2021.

The Thief, His Wife and the Canoe is based on the unpublished manuscript of David Leigh, who was the first journalist to track down Anne as she was on the verge of setting up a new life in Panama.

The programme will include the toll the deception took on her after she lied to their sons about John being dead for five years.

At Christmas in 2007 John walked into a London police station claiming amnesia.

But his and Anne’s lies were exposed by the discovery of an infamous photo of them posing together in a Panama real estate office in July 2006.

Monica Dolan who plays Anne Darwin filming in Hartlepool last year.

John and Anne were jailed for more than six years in 2008 after he admitted fraud offences and Anne was convicted after a crown court trial.

The exact date of the start of the programme is not known yet.

