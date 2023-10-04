Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Jackdaw has been filmed entirely in the region – including in Seal Sands, Nunthorpe and in Hartlepool’s Northern Studios.

It has seen a £300,000 investment from the North East Production Fund, delivered by regional screen agency North East Screen on behalf of the North East Screen Industries Partnership (NESIP), as part of plans to make the region one of the UK’s leading film and TV production hubs.

The film, from local filmmaker Jamie Childs, follows a struggling former motocross champion and Army veteran who, while caring for his younger brother, agrees to pick up an illegal package in the North Sea.

Oliver Jackson-Cohen in Jackdaw, which has been filmed in Hartlepool's Northern Studios.

His brother’s subsequent disappearance sets him on a violent quest across the North East.

The title character is played by Oliver Jackson-Cohen, whose credits include The Invisible Man, with Victoria and Doctor Who actress Jenna Coleman also starring.

Producer Callum Grant said: “The North East has a unique creative potential which has been systemically overlooked by the British film industry.

"Look at what the likes of Sam Fender are doing in music, for example. There is an energy and ambition here which deserves to be taken seriously, so it's exciting to see such a fiercely supportive team launch the NESIP.

Jenna Coleman also stars in upcoming movie Jackdaw.

"Watch the space for the talent which will rapidly emerge when given the kind of attention and self-belief that North East Screen can now provide.”

The Tees Valley Mayor and Combined Authority contributed £4.5million to a North-East-wide programme of development for the screen industries, delivered by North East Screen, in partnership with all 12 of the area’s local and combined authorities.

Its newly launched multi-million-pound North East Production Fund saw Jackdaw being one of the pilots to test the criteria and approach used to back productions.

Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen said: “Jamie’s already impressive career has been rapidly on the rise over the past couple of years. He’s a brilliant home-grown talent that’s making a name for himself, but he’s not forgotten his roots.

“Jackdaw is a fantastic chance to have industry eyes on us as a filming and production location, as our investment into NESIP has already paid dividends to fund even more exciting projects."