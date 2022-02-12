Jackpot prize for Hartlepool hospice lottery now reaches £5,000

The sum will be on offer in this Friday’s draw in aid of Hartlepool’s Alice House Hospice.

Second prize of £1,000 was won in the latest draw by a lucky Hartlepool entrant with the ticket number 73328.

Ten third prizes of £20 each went to 8657 (Hartlepool), 7933 (Hartlepool), 80680 (Hartlepool), 80571 (Trimdon Station), 96968 (Hartlepool), 6982 (Hartlepool), 70301 (Hartlepool), 11671 (Seaton Carew), 180062 (Owton Manor) and

39733 (Hartlepool).

Fifteen fourth prizes of £10 each went to numbers 02054, 05555, 100580, 31512, 34025, 41372, 47700, 49230, 53915, 56974, 58582, 60044, 64304, 64330 and 64813.

Alice House Hospice, based in Wells Avenue, is a registered charity offering specialist palliative care, counselling and support to hundreds of adults from Hartlepool and East Durham each year.

Its services cost £3.5m a year although only a fifth of that sum comes from funding.

Join the lottery by ringing (01429) 855582 or 855555.

