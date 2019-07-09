Jeremy Corbyn confirmed for Durham Miners' Gala as line-up announced for Big Meeting
Labour Leader Jeremy Corbyn is to attend the Durham Miners’ Gala for the fourth year in a row.
The 135th gala takes place in Durham on Saturday, July 13.
The Leader of the Opposition completes the line up of speakers at the meeting. Mr Corbyn is the 15th Labour leader to speak at the Gala; a tradition that dates back to the party’s first leader, Keir Hardie, who addressed the crowds in 1906.
No Labour leader between 1989 and 2012, Neil Kinnock to Ed Miliband, addressed the gala. The tradition has been revived in recent years.
People will gather for the gala in centre of Durham city centre from about 8.30am. The parade will move through the city to the Racecourse at Durham University, where the speeches will begin at 1pm.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
The Miners Festival Service at Durham Cathedral, a tradition that dates back to 1897, will begin with the procession of bands and banners at 2.30pm. The service will begin at 3pm, with legendary film director Ken Loach reading on behalf of the Durham Miners' Association.
Every year, more than 200,000 people march at the gala, which first started in 1871 and is the biggest of its kind in the United Kingdom. The forecast for July 13 is for sunny weather.
The gala’s organisers would like to thank all their “Marras”; the people who provide financial help for the event. The growth of the Gala over recent years has pushed up the costs of hosting it by more than £25,000.
For more information, visit www.friendsofdurhamminersgala.org.