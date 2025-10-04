A fun social group in Hartlepool combining exercise and dancing has attracted interest from around the world.

Silent Steppers started in town around a year ago with less than ten people, but has quickly grown and now attracts up to 60 people a session.

Created by qualified dance teacher Lyndsay Turner, it sees participants get together in various outdoor locations around Hartlepool and lose themselves in the music, dancing to music played through headphones.

Lyndsay began the group after being outdoors boosted her own mental health after a traumatic event, and was recently interviewed about its success live on BBC One’s Breakfast programme.

Some of the members of the growing Silent Steppers dance and exercise group in Hartlepool.

Since going out on air, she has been inundated with messages from all over the country and the world.

Lyndsay said: “I have been asked to licence it out in Australia, Mexico, and America.”

Around 200 people a week take part in sessions held every weekend and Monday and Wednesday evening at Hartlepool Marina, the Headland, Seaton Carew and Ward Jackson Park.

"Our youngest member joined us at just six weeks old and we regularly have people in their 80s come and exercise with us as well. We’re very inclusive.

"Since the broadcast, we’ve been inundated with messages from people all over the UK wanting to find out more about this multi award winning outdoor exercise craze that’s bringing joy, movement, and community back into people’s lives.”

Top songs to get people moving are Bon Jovi’s Living on a Prayer, Young Hearts Run Free by Candi Stanton and The Edge of Glory by Lady Gaga.

Lindsay, 48, who worked in special educational needs in Hartlepool for 26 years, said that, as well as fitness, the group is about mental health, connection and rediscovering joy.

She is not aware of anything like it elsewhere although she says some big cities run similar activities with a focus on sightseeing.

Some people travel hundreds of miles to take part in the Hartlepool group.

It has also recently branched out further afield to Billingham and Durham and Lyndsay has just begun working with the local NHS as part of a 12-week staff wellbeing initiative.

Sessions cost £5. For more about the group, see the Wellness, Lifestyle and Learning Academy Facebook page.