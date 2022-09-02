News you can trust since 1877
Just hours left in flash sale of £1 Hartlepool rail tickets

Hartlepool rail operator Northern’s flash sale of more than one million tickets for just £1 ends this afternoon.

By Gavin Ledwith
Friday, 2nd September 2022, 12:47 pm

The fares are available on bookings made online or through the Northern app for travel between Tuesday, September 6, and Thursday, October 20.

Northern’s services from Hartlepool, Seaton Carew, Billingham and Horden stations go to Newcastle, Sunderland and Middlesbrough.

Mark Powles, Northern’s customer and commercial director, said on Friday: “As we enter the final hours of our flash sale, I’m pleased to say there are still some great journeys up for grabs for just £1.

A Northern rail train.

"Customers have until 4pm today to buy their tickets.”

The £1 promotional tickets must be booked seven days in advance of travel.

The sale fares are spread across Northern’s nearly 2,000 services a day.

Some peak time services are excluded as are those that are already expected to be busy in line with events across the region.

Further information is available at www.northernrailway.co.uk

