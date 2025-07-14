A keen walker is treking from Northumberland all the way to Teesside as part of a 600-mile trip around the coast of Britain.

Steve Melia, co-founder of Railwalks, is walking 92 miles from Alnmouth to Seaton Carew along the England Coast path as part of a 600-mile trip.

Railwalks is a national group that was set up last year to promote walking between railway stations.

Steve said: “Railways are really useful for walking the coast because you can keep going in the same direction.

"You don’t have to circle back to a car park.”

Until last year, there was a gap in the North-East rail line between Widdrington and Whitley Bay until Ashington Station reopened.

This created a long stretch of nine consecutive day-walks which Steve decided to walk between July 9 and July 19.

He is due to trek between Horden and Hartlepool on Thursday, July 18, and Hartlepool and Seaton Carew the following day.

For more information, see https://www.railwalks.co.uk/.