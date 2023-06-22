Keith Embleton, Angela Arnold, Trevor Sherwood and Sammie Hodgman from LillyAnne's. The coffee shop is one of the organisations in town providing mental health support./Photo: Frank Reid

The Hartlepool Mail is aiming to encourage the conversation about mental health in our town and help more people access the support they need.

It is part of our campaign Keep Talking, which over the coming weeks will also highlight the work of people and groups across Hartlepool who are raising awareness for mental health.

Here are some of the places you could reach out for help if you, or anyone you know, is struggling with their mental health.