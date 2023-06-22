News you can trust since 1877
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
‘Loud bangs’ heard in search for missing Titanic sub
Titanic missing sub: US Coast Guard widens search as noises continue
Two injured and one arrested after stabbing at London hospital
Body found after police search river for missing woman
DJ confirms she will leave BBC Radio 1 after eight years
Inflation rate ‘stuck’ at 8.7% new ONS figures show

Keep Talking: Where to access mental health support in Hartlepool

Here are some of the organisations and groups in Hartlepool where you can get mental health support if you are struggling.
By Pamela Bilalova
Published 22nd Jun 2023, 04:45 BST- 1 min read
Keith Embleton, Angela Arnold, Trevor Sherwood and Sammie Hodgman from LillyAnne's. The coffee shop is one of the organisations in town providing mental health support./Photo: Frank ReidKeith Embleton, Angela Arnold, Trevor Sherwood and Sammie Hodgman from LillyAnne's. The coffee shop is one of the organisations in town providing mental health support./Photo: Frank Reid
Keith Embleton, Angela Arnold, Trevor Sherwood and Sammie Hodgman from LillyAnne's. The coffee shop is one of the organisations in town providing mental health support./Photo: Frank Reid

The Hartlepool Mail is aiming to encourage the conversation about mental health in our town and help more people access the support they need.

It is part of our campaign Keep Talking, which over the coming weeks will also highlight the work of people and groups across Hartlepool who are raising awareness for mental health.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Here are some of the places you could reach out for help if you, or anyone you know, is struggling with their mental health.

  • Let’s Connect: email [email protected] or call (01429) 269303 – 1:1 support, support and activity groups, support for anxiety and depression.
  • Hartlepool SOBS (Survivors of Bereavement by Suicide): email [email protected] or call 07940 558517 – a peer to peer support group for people bereaved by suicide.
  • Minds for Men Wellness for Women: email [email protected] or call 07935 152839 – support through hubs and group activities.
  • Danny’s Legacy: email [email protected] or contact the Fecebook page Dannys legacy #forever31 – support for charities, raising awareness for anyone who is struggling and signposting to mental health support services.
  • LilyAnne’s Wellbeing – email [email protected], call (01429) 728041 or visit the coffee shop in Victoria Road – support hub, signposting to different mental health support services, and support for members of the community who are experiencing loneliness or social isolation are some of the services on offer.
  • You can also contact the Samaritans free at any time on 116 123, or visit www.samaritans.org.
Related topics:Hartlepool MailHartlepool