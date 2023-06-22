Keep Talking: Where to access mental health support in Hartlepool
Here are some of the organisations and groups in Hartlepool where you can get mental health support if you are struggling.
The Hartlepool Mail is aiming to encourage the conversation about mental health in our town and help more people access the support they need.
It is part of our campaign Keep Talking, which over the coming weeks will also highlight the work of people and groups across Hartlepool who are raising awareness for mental health.
Here are some of the places you could reach out for help if you, or anyone you know, is struggling with their mental health.
- Let’s Connect: email [email protected] or call (01429) 269303 – 1:1 support, support and activity groups, support for anxiety and depression.
- Hartlepool SOBS (Survivors of Bereavement by Suicide): email [email protected] or call 07940 558517 – a peer to peer support group for people bereaved by suicide.
- Minds for Men Wellness for Women: email [email protected] or call 07935 152839 – support through hubs and group activities.
- Danny’s Legacy: email [email protected] or contact the Fecebook page Dannys legacy #forever31 – support for charities, raising awareness for anyone who is struggling and signposting to mental health support services.
- LilyAnne’s Wellbeing – email [email protected], call (01429) 728041 or visit the coffee shop in Victoria Road – support hub, signposting to different mental health support services, and support for members of the community who are experiencing loneliness or social isolation are some of the services on offer.
- You can also contact the Samaritans free at any time on 116 123, or visit www.samaritans.org.