We decided to delve into our archives and share some photos we found of people out and about in Hartlepool keeping fit over the years.
1. Charity night
Springs hosts a charity night to raise money for Cancer Research in 2003. Photo: Frank Reid
2. Lifeline appeal
Chris Cordner, Jonny Cole, Tracy Evans, Paul Adams, Chris I'Anson and Andrea Douglas get fit in 2003. Photo: LH
3. Coast to coast
Parents with children at Springwell School do a coast to coast ride on exercise bikes at Xtreme Fitness Gym in 2013. Photo: Other, third party
4. New beginnings
A new gym opens at Hartlepool Borough Hall in 2003. Photo: DW
