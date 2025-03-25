People have been pictured out and about at gyms across Hartlepool over the years.People have been pictured out and about at gyms across Hartlepool over the years.
Keeping fit: 21 retro photos of people across Hartlepool keeping fit in gyms across the decades

By Madeleine Raine
Published 25th Mar 2025, 16:21 BST
Gyms are used by people of all ages for a range of activities – from workout classes to fitness training.

We decided to delve into our archives and share some photos we found of people out and about in Hartlepool keeping fit over the years.

Springs hosts a charity night to raise money for Cancer Research in 2003.

1. Charity night

Springs hosts a charity night to raise money for Cancer Research in 2003. Photo: Frank Reid

Chris Cordner, Jonny Cole, Tracy Evans, Paul Adams, Chris I'Anson and Andrea Douglas get fit in 2003.

2. Lifeline appeal

Chris Cordner, Jonny Cole, Tracy Evans, Paul Adams, Chris I'Anson and Andrea Douglas get fit in 2003. Photo: LH

Parents with children at Springwell School do a coast to coast ride on exercise bikes at Xtreme Fitness Gym in 2013.

3. Coast to coast

Parents with children at Springwell School do a coast to coast ride on exercise bikes at Xtreme Fitness Gym in 2013. Photo: Other, third party

A new gym opens at Hartlepool Borough Hall in 2003.

4. New beginnings

A new gym opens at Hartlepool Borough Hall in 2003. Photo: DW

