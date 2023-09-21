Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Old Oak traces the growing tensions within a former North-East mining village after Syrian refugees are unexpectedly housed there.

Its title is the name of the last pub still open in the deprived community and where much of the plot is set.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The third of three movies to be filmed in the North-East by Loach after I, Daniel Blake and Sorry We Missed You, Easington Colliery, Horden and Murton are among its locations.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From left, The Old Oak cast members Claire Rogerson, Dave Turner, Ebla Mari and writer Paul Laverty at the movie's premiere at the Durham Gala Theatre & Cinema. Picture by FRANK REID.

Separate premieres took place on Thursday night at Durham’s Gala Theatre and Cinema and Newcastle’s Tyneside Cinema.

Among the cast walking the red carpet at Durham were Dave Turner, who appears as landlord TJ Ballantyne, and Sunderland actress Claire Rogerson, who plays the key role of Laura.

Continuing Loach’s trait of working with unknown and untrained actors, Turner previously worked as a fireman and in a pub.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Asked whether his time behind a bar prepared him for his role as TJ, who desperately tries to bring the two communities together, he said: “No, not really. It was helpful to an extent in that I could pull a pint.”

Sunderland actress Claire Rogerson plays Laura in new Ken Loach movie The Old Oak,

Murton’s disused Victoria pub doubles as The Old Oak while Easington Colliery’s ‘A’ streets and Horden’s numbered streets also feature.

Yet Kes director Loach, 87, is keen to stress that the movie is not specifically about these places.

Speaking before the premieres, which he was unable to attend, he said: “The village in the film is not a single village in real life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We knew Easington already, some of us had worked there and we had friends there.

Murton's former Victoria pub doubles as The Old Oak in director Ken Loach's new movie.

"Paul had made the sea an important part of the story and, although the beach at Easington is no longer black with sea coal, it is still marked by industrial waste.

"Neighbouring Horden has a visually impressive collection of terraced streets, a classic example of traditional miners’ houses, built to gather round the pit.

"And Murton had an empty pub, a lovely building, with a friendly owner who helped us enormously.

"But while these villages were good places to work, they are typical of many, and this story could be set in all of them.”