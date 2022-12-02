Al Devon, who is the owner of The Night Barber, in Tees Street, will be opening his doors to the homeless from 9am until 5pm on Monday, December 5, and Monday, December 12.

Al, who has been through similar situations himself, wants to support people in the town who are struggling and need help.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The former Jar Family musician and vocalist will be teaming up with the Clipper Queen Barber, also based in Tees Street, to offer haircuts and shaves to those who really need it.

Barber Al Devon outside his barber shop in Tees Street.

He said: “I want to use those couple of Mondays to reach others and help because I know a haircut can really make a difference.”

He added: “There is not much else I can do really. This is my trade.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Al has been distributing flyers across the town to businesses including Mind, JobCentre Plus and Let’s Connect to help spread the word.

This is not the first time Al has done his part for the community however.

Advertisement Hide Ad

When his business was based in Murray Street, Al gave free haircuts to struggling families with children across the town.

Speaking about his decision to offer free haircuts and shaves to homeless people, he said: “If you are feeling good about yourself, doors will open for you.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “Even if it makes a difference to a couple of people, it is worth it.”

Al is appealing to businesses across the town who can offer shower facilities to the homeless.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here, they will be given soap and towels which have been kindly donated by members of the community.

Al has also been in touch with Hartlepool Borough Council to see if they can help by offering their services and shower facilities close to the shop.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Al, who works on his own, is looking forward to expanding his business and relocating to Church Street in the new year.

Here, he plans to merge with his second business, AD Vintageous, which is a shop selling pre-loved and retro clothing, books and music accessories.

Advertisement Hide Ad