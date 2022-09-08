The announcement of her passing was made by Buckingham Palace at 6.30pm on Thursday, September 8. She died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, with some of her closest family by her side.

Her Majesty the Queen ruled for longer than any monarch in British history, dedicating her lifetime to serving the UK and Commonwealth.

It was announced on Friday, September 9 by Buckingham Palace that a period of royal mourning will be observed until seven days after the Queen’s funeral.

Queen Elizabeth II has died at the age of 96. Tributes are being paid across the world, with flowers and other tokens left in various locations. Pictures: Getty Images.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

King Charles III addressed the nation for the first time at 6pm on Friday evening, September 9.

In his address, he pledged to “serve with loyalty, respect and love” as he thanked the late Queen for her “love and devotion”.

He earlier greeted crowds gathered outside Buckingham Palace and held his first in-person audience with Prime Minister Liz Truss.

In the North East, the iconic Great North Run half marathon has been confirmed as going ahead this Sunday (September 11). The 13.1-mile route runs between Newcastle and South Shields, raising thousands for charity.

A message left on flowers laid outside Buckingham Palace, London, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Picture: PA.

Other events due to take place throughout the Great Run weekend have been postponed, as have Premier League and EFL fixtures across the coming days.

BBC One has also suspended its regular programming schedule in the wake of the Queen’s death and is airing rolling news coverage on Friday.

A lifetime of service and the legacy left behind

Queen Elizabeth’s accession to the throne came in February 1952, following the death of her father (King George VI), with her coronation at Westminster Abbey taking place in June 1953.

Queen Elizabeth II pictured in Scotland in June 2022. This was the month she celebrated her Platinum Jubilee. Picture: Getty Images.

In June 2022, an extended celebration was held in honour of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee as the nation paid tribute to the dignity, dedication and duty of the Monarch.

The nation has united in mourning as countless tributes are paid to Queen Elizabeth II, with people and organisations alike recognising her unwavering determination to serve her people.

Her son Charles, whose new title has been confirmed as King Charles III, will now serve as monarch – our first King in more than 70 years.

After returning to London with the Queen Consort (Camilla, formerly the Duchess of Cornwall), he is expected to address the nation for the first time on Friday.

Buckingham Palace confirmed that the King will be proclaimed at the Accession Council at 10am on Saturday (September 10) in the State Apartments of St James’s Palace.