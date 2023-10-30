Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A number of large blocks have been dislodged over the weekend from the wall on the promenade off Marine Drive.

Metal railings on top of the blocks have also broken.

Workmen for the council have been out on Monday morning to cordon off the damage from the public.

The damaged area of the sea defence wall, Marine Drive, Headland. Picture by FRANK REID

It follows a weekend of heavy rain and Storm Babet lashing the region the previous weekend.

The stones that have come away are part of a £9.5m Hartlepool Borough Council scheme to bolster sea defences along the Headland in place since 2019.

The Mail has approached the council for comment.

A flood warning for the Headland was issued on Sunday afternoon covering Marine Drive, Sea View Terrace, York Place, Albion Terrace, South Crescent, Moor Parade, and Broad Field Road.