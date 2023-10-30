News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Large blocks dislodged from Hartlepool sea defence wall after bad weather

A coastal sea defence wall at the Headland in Hartlepool has suffered significant damage.
By Mark Payne
Published 30th Oct 2023, 12:40 GMT- 1 min read
A number of large blocks have been dislodged over the weekend from the wall on the promenade off Marine Drive.

Metal railings on top of the blocks have also broken.

Workmen for the council have been out on Monday morning to cordon off the damage from the public.

The damaged area of the sea defence wall, Marine Drive, Headland. Picture by FRANK REID The damaged area of the sea defence wall, Marine Drive, Headland. Picture by FRANK REID
It follows a weekend of heavy rain and Storm Babet lashing the region the previous weekend.

The stones that have come away are part of a £9.5m Hartlepool Borough Council scheme to bolster sea defences along the Headland in place since 2019.

The Mail has approached the council for comment.

A flood warning for the Headland was issued on Sunday afternoon covering Marine Drive, Sea View Terrace, York Place, Albion Terrace, South Crescent, Moor Parade, and Broad Field Road.

The Environment Agency said flooding was expected in the area and people were advised to take action to protect themselves and their properties.

