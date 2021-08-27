The legion crafted the Silk Limited Edition Volunteers’ Poppy to replicate the original ones developed 100 years ago with each one dedicated to one of their Poppy Appeal volunteers over the years.

One has been dedicated to the late Ian Cameron who led Hartlepool’s annual Poppy Appeal for seven years until his sad death aged 61 in 2010.

His daughter Sian Cameron picked up the mantle and has continued Ian’s work ever since.

Dedicated poppy volunteer, the late Ian Cameron.

She said of the honour: “I’m thrilled that 11 years on his name is still synonymous with poppies in Hartlepool.

"And for it to be the 100th anniversary and him to be involved I’m so pleased.

"He would have been blown away by this, absolutely over the moon I’m sure, but probably a little bit horrified as well as he wasn’t one for the limelight.

"If he was still here he would still be raising money for the appeal today.”

Sian Cameron with a limited edition British Legion silk poppy dedicated to her late dad Ian Cameron.

He was nominated by Julie Staniforth, the legion’s ​Community Fundraiser for Durham, Wearside and North Tees.

She said: “Our collectors have been at the heart of local communities for over 100 years and as we mark our centenary we are celebrating their contribution.

"I would personally like to express my thanks to both Sian and her father, Ian, for the years of support and dedication they have given.

Close bond: Sian with her late father Ian Cameron.

"Their service and commitment will make a real difference to the lives of those who have given so much for their country.”

Each of the limited edition silk poppies went on general sale priced £99.99 and have now sold out.

Sian was also sent her dad’s certificate of dedication which states despite having no military affiliations Ian dedicated the last seven years of his life to the Royal British Legion.

It adds: “He was succeeded by his daughter Sian who he would be proud to know has just surpassed her 11th year milestone to continue his memory.”

Ian, of Wolviston, who was proprietor of Hartlepool’s Cameron Taxis, passed away in August 2010 while on holiday in Spain.

