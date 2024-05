Our thanks to everyone who sent us their pictures.

The good news is that the phenomenon, also known as aurora borealis, could well make a quick return on Saturday night.

Chris Snell, a meteorologist at the Met Office, said: “There will still be enhanced solar activity tonight, so the lights could be visible again in northern parts of the UK, including Scotland, Northern Ireland and the far north of England.”

We will try to publish even more of your photos over the weekend.

1 . Let there be lights Gerald Oliver took this fabulous photo at Marine Drive, on the Headland. Photo: Gerald Oliver

2 . Caught on camera Hayley Wood sent us this picture of Sean and Adam taking pictures of the lights at the Headland. Photo: Hayley Wood

3 . Lights show Thanks to Gail Pratt for this photo. Photo: Gail Pratt