'Let's get the party started' - 21 pictures as Hartlepool celebrates the Coronation

The party is under way as Hartlepool celebrates the Coronation of King Charles III.
Schools marked the occasion on Friday with a host of events also taking place across town on Saturday.
Here is our first collection of local photos for you to admire.
More will follow on Sunday.
1. Party time
Lynnfield Primary School's Coronation party. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid
2. Got the T-shirt
Freddie Andrews waits to go down the slide at the Coronation party at the Seaton Carew Domes. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid
3. All smiles
Throston Primary School pupils at their Coronation party. Photo: Other 3rd Party
4. Cuddling up
Isla Llyones gets cuddles from Valerie Evans, left, and Jessika Gott at the Trentbrooke Avenue Coronation party. Photo: Frank Reid