'Let's get the party started' - 21 pictures as Hartlepool celebrates the Coronation

The party is under way as Hartlepool celebrates the Coronation of King Charles III.

By Gavin Ledwith
Published 6th May 2023, 13:55 BST
Updated 6th May 2023, 17:43 BST

Schools marked the occasion on Friday with a host of events also taking place across town on Saturday.

Here is our first collection of local photos for you to admire.

More will follow on Sunday.

Lynnfield Primary School's Coronation party. Picture by FRANK REID

1. Party time

Lynnfield Primary School's Coronation party. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid

Freddie Andrews waits to go down the slide at the Coronation party at the Seaton Carew Domes. Picture by FRANK REID

2. Got the T-shirt

Freddie Andrews waits to go down the slide at the Coronation party at the Seaton Carew Domes. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid

Throston Primary School pupils at their Coronation party.

3. All smiles

Throston Primary School pupils at their Coronation party. Photo: Other 3rd Party

Isla Llyones gets cuddles from Valerie Evans, left, and Jessika Gott at the Trentbrooke Avenue Coronation party.

4. Cuddling up

Isla Llyones gets cuddles from Valerie Evans, left, and Jessika Gott at the Trentbrooke Avenue Coronation party. Photo: Frank Reid

