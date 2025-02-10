Do you recognise anyone in these photos of people out and about in Hartlepool in 2013?placeholder image
Do you recognise anyone in these photos of people out and about in Hartlepool in 2013?

Let’s take it back to the 2013s: 17 retro photos of people out and about in Hartlepool in 2013

By Madeleine Raine
Published 10th Feb 2025, 14:10 BST
Can these pictures really have been taken 12 year ago?

Here is just a snippet of what life was like back across Hartlepool in 2013?

Locals don their best outfits for the annual Headland Carnival parade.

1. Carnival

Locals don their best outfits for the annual Headland Carnival parade. Photo: TY

Boxers Jamie Skidmore, Bobby Carter, Morgan Murray, Callum Measor, Darren Loombs and Liam Robinson get ready to fight in 2013.

2. Fight club

Boxers Jamie Skidmore, Bobby Carter, Morgan Murray, Callum Measor, Darren Loombs and Liam Robinson get ready to fight in 2013. Photo: Frank Reid

Hartlepool Golf Club junior captain Matty Newbury is taught some tricks in 2013 by head pro and club manager Graham Laidlaw.

3. Concentration is key

Hartlepool Golf Club junior captain Matty Newbury is taught some tricks in 2013 by head pro and club manager Graham Laidlaw. Photo: Frank Reid

Youngsters get riding on the BMX track at Summerhill Country Park.

4. BMX action

Youngsters get riding on the BMX track at Summerhill Country Park. Photo: Joe Spence

