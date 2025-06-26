Liberty X singer Michelle Heaton joins Christmas pantomime at Forum Theatre Billingham

By Madeleine Raine
Published 26th Jun 2025, 13:02 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A singer from a popular noughties’ music group is starring in a festive pantomime this Christmas.

Michelle Heaton, of Liberty X and Celebrity Big Brother fame, is joining the cast of The Further Pantomime Adventures of Peter Pan at the Forum Theatre Billingham in December.

She will play the part of Tinkerbell after cast member Paula Lane was forced to pull out.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The venue said: “Unfortunately, due to personal reasons which are completely beyond our control, Paula Lane has had to take the difficult decision to step away from panto this year.

Noughties singer Michelle Heaton, of Liberty X, is set to perform at the Forum Theatre Billingham this year for its Christmas pantomime.placeholder image
Noughties singer Michelle Heaton, of Liberty X, is set to perform at the Forum Theatre Billingham this year for its Christmas pantomime.

"We wish Paula all the best and hope to have her with us again at the Forum Theatre in the near future.

“We are however, absolutely delighted to announce that Liberty X’s Michelle Heaton will take on the role as Tinker Bell this Christmas.”

The panto also stars Coronation Street’s Pat Phelan, aka Connor McIntyre, as Captain Hook, and Waterloo Road actor Ben-Ryan Davies as Pater Pan.

To book, see https://www.forumtheatrebillingham.co.uk.

Related topics:Celebrity Big Brother

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice