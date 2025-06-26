A singer from a popular noughties’ music group is starring in a festive pantomime this Christmas.

Michelle Heaton, of Liberty X and Celebrity Big Brother fame, is joining the cast of The Further Pantomime Adventures of Peter Pan at the Forum Theatre Billingham in December.

She will play the part of Tinkerbell after cast member Paula Lane was forced to pull out.

The venue said: “Unfortunately, due to personal reasons which are completely beyond our control, Paula Lane has had to take the difficult decision to step away from panto this year.

"We wish Paula all the best and hope to have her with us again at the Forum Theatre in the near future.

“We are however, absolutely delighted to announce that Liberty X’s Michelle Heaton will take on the role as Tinker Bell this Christmas.”

The panto also stars Coronation Street’s Pat Phelan, aka Connor McIntyre, as Captain Hook, and Waterloo Road actor Ben-Ryan Davies as Pater Pan.

To book, see https://www.forumtheatrebillingham.co.uk.