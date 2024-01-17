Childhood Hartlepool friends have lost a combined seven stone after deciding to turn their lives around in 2023.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Lesley Dale and Julie Musgrave met at Stranton Primary School, in Southburn Terrace, Hartlepool, at the age of 10 and now, at the age of 58, have decided to “sort their lifestyles out, health and diet.”

The duo have both been serving delicious treats at a bakery in town together for years but since Covid, and a badly broken ankle for Lesley, they decided to join Slimming World, at Hornby Park, in Seaton Carew, and “have never looked back”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Julie said: “It’s an amazing friendly group. It’s our me time.

Childhood friends Lesley Dale and Julie Musgrave lose seven stone between them since joining a slimming group in 2023.

"We have lost at slightly different paces but in total we’ve both lost almost seven stone.

"We’ve still enjoyed a social life and also we have both noticed the health benefits now we are not carrying the extra weight.

"It also gives a great confidence boost in choosing clothes we would really like.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Our family and friends often comment on how proud they are and have encouraged us along the way.”

Speaking about the health benefits, Julie said: “I suffered from polymayalgia.

"Symptoms have diminished after losing over three stone – it’s really helped.

"Being able to keep up with my superhero four-year-old grandson is a godsend and just being able to enjoy shopping for clothes that I like to wear.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lesley, who has lost more than three and a half stone, said: “The health benefits for me are I have arthritis in my knees and having less weight to carry has been so beneficial as they don’t hurt as much.”

Lesley, who recently had an operation after breaking her foot has found she feels “loads better” since losing the weight.

She said: "Being able to take care of my grandchildren when I’m not at work is another benefit.

"I have loads more energy now to what I did have.

"I love the fact I can shop for clothes and always find something I like and feel good in.

"I have a lot more confidence.”

The pair are grateful to their fellow members who are “all so supportive”.