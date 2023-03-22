Lighting the way: Hartlepool pupils given hi-vis vests by leading construction company
A primary school has been given hi-vis vests by a leading construction company in a bid to improve and promote the safety of their pupils.
Thirty high-vis vests were donated to Wynyard Church of England Primary School by Barratt Developments North East, which encompasses Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes.
Charlotte McCabe, headteacher at Wynyard Church of England Primary School, said: “We’re grateful to Barratt Developments for its kind donation of the high-vis vests, which will certainly come in handy when we take our pupils on educational trips.”
Bekki Cox, a sales advisor at Barratt Homes in Highgrove, Wynyard Park, said: “It was great to see the children donning their high-vis vests and understanding the importance of road safety."
She added: “At Barratt, we take safety on site very seriously, and as we build more communities across the North East, we’re committed to helping children stay safe, particularly on the roads.”