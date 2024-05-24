Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A primary school has been described as a “little gem” following the praise it received from education inspectors in their latest report.

Hutton Henry Church of England Primary School, in Hutton Henry, on the edge of Hartlepool, received a “good” Ofsted rating – the second highest of four grades – following the visit earlier this year.

The newly-published report states: “Hutton Henry C of E Primary School is a small, welcoming school where pupils are safe.

“Staff, including leaders, know their pupils very well. They ensure that pupils’ needs are well met.”

Susan Gibbins, the headteacher at Hutton Henry Church of England Primary School, is proud of the "good" Ofsted rating the school received in its latest inspection, describing the school as a "little gem".

The school has high academic expectations for all of its pupils, including those with special educational needs and or disabilities (SEND).

The report states: “Pupils achieve well, including in national tests.

"The school offers pupils a range of clubs to develop their interests and talents.

“These include board games, football, film club, curling and music.

Hutton Henry Church of England Primary School received a "good" rating in its latest Ofsted inspection - the second highest of four grades.

"The school ensures that pupils engage well with the wider opportunities that it offers.”

The school has been given a couple of areas to improve in.

The report suggests that “all aspects of the mathematics curriculum are ambitious and clearly sequenced so that all pupils make the progress they are capable of and that they are prepared well for the next stage of learning.”

Ofsted also suggested that teachers “use assessment consistently in lessons to identify gaps in pupils’ knowledge” and to “address any misconceptions and move pupils on in their learning.”

Headteacher said: “We are very proud of our school and we think that the Ofsted report reflects us well.

"As a small village school, we aim to prepare our children for the wider world as effectively as we can, and we are pleased that the inspectors recognised the strength of our curriculum and the value of the outdoor learning opportunities we give to all of our children.

"It was perhaps the comments made about the warm relationships they saw, and the welcoming, safe environment that made us most proud.

"If our children want to come to school each day because being here is enjoyable, that really is something to be pleased with.