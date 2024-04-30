Little terns are due to return to Seaton Carew – and here’s how to get involved
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
and live on Freeview channel 276
The legally-protected little terns are due to take up residence again on a small stretch of Seaton Carew Beach after flying from West Africa.
Little terns are the smallest of the five species of terns that breed in the UK and lay their eggs in shallow scrapes in the sand.
These nests are difficult to spot, putting them at risk of disturbance and damage.
Since their arrival in 2019, members of the Hartlepool community and volunteers from the Durham Wildlife Trust (DWT) have put up fences around their nesting areas until they leave at the end of the summer to protect them from disturbance.
Derek Wood, a warden for the Seaton Carew project, said: “We are hoping that with the continued support of the local community and visitors to the site, that we will build on recent successes to match the remarkable results of 2022, when there was 65 fledged, and 2023, when there was 125 fledged.
"That success has owed much to the care and commitment of DWT wardens and volunteers who have maintained watch over the site every day and night of the week from the time of the first arrival, through to the departure of the final fledglings in August."
Members of the community gathered on Seaton Beach to take part in a communal beach clean on April 20, four days before the fence was put up, to prepare the site for the little terns.
Anyone interested in supporting ongoing volunteering efforts can find details online at www.durhamwt.com/.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.