Looking for something to do during the summer holidays? Here are 19 family-friendly things to do and see in and around Hartlepool

By Madeleine Raine
Published 22nd Jul 2024, 09:38 BST
The summer holidays are finally upon us, so more people than ever are looking for things to do.

Here then, are just some things to do and see in and around Hartlepool, from festivals and films to museums and art galleries.

Edenwell Equestrian Centre is a modern riding centre that includes indoor and outdoor riding arenas, indoor stabling and access to off-road riding.

2. Edenwell Equestrian Centre, Hartlepool

Edenwell Equestrian Centre is a modern riding centre that includes indoor and outdoor riding arenas, indoor stabling and access to off-road riding. Photo: Frank Reid

Tweddle Farm has a number of events running this summer including its meet super heroes and princesses day on Saturday, August 3, and Sunday, August 4, as well as its annual carnival from Friday, August 16, until Sunday, August 18.

3. Tweddle Farm, Blackhall Colliery

Tweddle Farm has a number of events running this summer including its meet super heroes and princesses day on Saturday, August 3, and Sunday, August 4, as well as its annual carnival from Friday, August 16, until Sunday, August 18. Photo: Frank Reid

The Heugh Battery Museum has a number of events running this summer including its scarecrow competition from August 26 until September 7, and medieval re-enactment event on Saturday, August 10.

4. Heugh Battery Museum, Moor Terrace, Hartlepool

The Heugh Battery Museum has a number of events running this summer including its scarecrow competition from August 26 until September 7, and medieval re-enactment event on Saturday, August 10. Photo: Frank Reid

