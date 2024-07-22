Here then, are just some things to do and see in and around Hartlepool, from festivals and films to museums and art galleries.
1. MixCollage-19-Jul-2024-01-43-PM-9347.jpg
Looking for something to do during the holidays? Photo: Hartlepool Mail
2. Edenwell Equestrian Centre, Hartlepool
Edenwell Equestrian Centre is a modern riding centre that includes indoor and outdoor riding arenas, indoor stabling and access to off-road riding. Photo: Frank Reid
3. Tweddle Farm, Blackhall Colliery
Tweddle Farm has a number of events running this summer including its meet super heroes and princesses day on Saturday, August 3, and Sunday, August 4, as well as its annual carnival from Friday, August 16, until Sunday, August 18. Photo: Frank Reid
4. Heugh Battery Museum, Moor Terrace, Hartlepool
The Heugh Battery Museum has a number of events running this summer including its scarecrow competition from August 26 until September 7, and medieval re-enactment event on Saturday, August 10. Photo: Frank Reid
