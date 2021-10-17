Clockwise from top left, Andy Capp creator Reg Smythe, world champion boxer Savannah Marshall, former Hartlepool United footballer Andy Linighan and rock guitarist Janick Gers.

Made in Hartlepool: 23 famous people who were born, lived or studied here

Hartlepool has definitely had its share of heroes of the local, national, international and unsung variety.

By Gavin Ledwith
Sunday, 17th October 2021, 12:06 pm

Here then is our tribute to 23 of the more well-known names linked to the town. It does not proclaim to the be the definitive list – merely a flavour of what we have had to offer the worlds of sport, music, broadcasting, fashion, film and beyond. Read more: Town trivia – 10 random facts you may not know about Hartlepool

1. Sir Carl Aarvold

Born in 1907, he played full international rugby for England, served in the Second World War and later became the Recorder of London, presiding over the 1965 trial of the infamous Kray Twins. He died in 1991.

Photo: Other 3rd Party

2. Stuart Drummond

Born in 1973, Drummond became Hartlepool's first directly-elected Mayor after campaigning in his then H'Angus the Monkey football mascot role. He hung the suit up after his victory and triumphed at two subsequent elections before the position was abolished.

Photo: Owen Humphreys

3. Teddy Gardner

British and European flyweight champion boxer who entertained Prime Minister Harold Macmillan in his later role as landlord of the Victoria Hotel, in West Hartlepool. He died in his mid 50s in 1977.

Photo: YPN

4. Janick Gers

Born in 1957, the guitarist was part of Hartlepool heavy metal band White Spirit before joining Gillan and later rock legends Iron Maiden. As our picture shows, Gers, centre, still finds time to stand on the terraces watching his beloved Hartlepool United.

Photo: FRANK REID

