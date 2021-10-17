Made in Hartlepool: 23 famous people who were born, lived or studied here

1. Sir Carl Aarvold
Born in 1907, he played full international rugby for England, served in the Second World War and later became the Recorder of London, presiding over the 1965 trial of the infamous Kray Twins. He died in 1991.
2. Stuart Drummond
Born in 1973, Drummond became Hartlepool's first directly-elected Mayor after campaigning in his then H'Angus the Monkey football mascot role. He hung the suit up after his victory and triumphed at two subsequent elections before the position was abolished.
3. Teddy Gardner
British and European flyweight champion boxer who entertained Prime Minister Harold Macmillan in his later role as landlord of the Victoria Hotel, in West Hartlepool. He died in his mid 50s in 1977.
4. Janick Gers
Born in 1957, the guitarist was part of Hartlepool heavy metal band White Spirit before joining Gillan and later rock legends Iron Maiden. As our picture shows, Gers, centre, still finds time to stand on the terraces watching his beloved Hartlepool United.
