'Maid' for success? Here's how Hartlepool internet sensation Stephanie Aird scored on BBC2's walking show Take A Hike

Image from Take A Hike, produced by Cardiff Productions.

Take A Hike, which airs on BBC 2, sees five hikers go head to head to find Britain’s best walks.

Taking it in turns to lead, they will be judged on their route, picnic, views and fun, with a £500 walking and camping prize going to the winner.

The show kicked off today (Monday, September 13) a 6.30pm on BBC Two, with Stephanie’s episode featuring the beautiful scenery of Hadrian’s Wall and Northumberland.

Image from Take A Hike

The northern county is famous for its breathtaking beaches, crumbling castles and craggy crags.

It’s also home to four other keen walkers, all hoping that their favourite corner of the county will win them the golden walking stick.

Comedian Stephanie has more than 500,000 social media followers, 20 million video views, and sell-out tours under her belt, as well as an appearance on ITV’s Judge Rinder.

Stephanie took the group on a scenic walk along Hadrian’s Wall before treating the walkers to ‘a mucky mixture’ which included pork pie with melon.

Next came the entertainment from the Hartlepool-born comedian with a life drawing session at Sycamore Gap, the iconic location that featured in Kevin Costner’s Hollywood blockbuster version of the Robin Hood legend.

Stephanie appeared dressed as Maid Marian while the walkers drew her as she posed at the Northumberland beauty spot.

To finish the walk Stephanie’s partner Ian hosted the finale dressed as Robin Hood while the group raced against the clock to earn mocktails and pork scratchings.

The comedian was then judged by her four rivals and finished with a total score of 30 out of 40.

Will it be enough to win? The next episode of Take A Hike will be shown on Tuesday, September 21, at 6.30pm on BBC2.

