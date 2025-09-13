A long-time derelict pub in Hartlepool’s Church Street is set to be restored and transformed as part of exciting plans to expand the town’s film and TV studios.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Planning applications are set to be decided next week for the former Shades bar and nightclub as well as for neighbouring Church Street buildings and an expansion of the Northern Studios, in Lynn Street.

Built in 1868, the Grade II listed Shades building has been vacant for over a decade with remedial works carried out by council chiefs in recent years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A joint application by Hartlepool Borough Council, Tees Valley Combined Authority and The Northern School of Art will go before a meeting of Hartlepool Development Corporation Planning Board on Tuesday, September 16.

An artist's impression of the new look Northern Studios.

It proposes a series of repairs and renovations to Shades including partial demolition, restoration of the facade, replacement doors and windows and installation of a lift.

The application also seeks to carry out alterations to 10-14 Church Street to serve as the “managerial hub” for the wider production village supporting film and TV productions at The Northern Studios.

The studios themselves are also set to be extended with a proposed new concierge courtyard serving as the primary arrival point.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Existing studio spaces, which are said do not meet modern industry standards, are planned to be replaced with two independent purpose-built soundstages, allowing for filming and set constructions on simultaneous productions.

The Northern Studios in Lynn Street is set to be expanded to attract and support bigger productions.

The application states: “The production village will bring disused buildings across Hartlepool town centre back into use and the repurposed buildings will become creative workspaces and areas to house screen industry professionals and equipment.

"The expansion of the Northern Studios is to attract a broader range of productions, from TV dramas to large-scale film projects.”

The studios have been used to film and support a number of high-profile productions including 2023 crime thriller Jackdaw and TV comedy series Transaction.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The plans for Shades have attracted support from numerous civic bodies including Hartlepool Civic Society, which describe it as “a masterful exercise on bringing this architectural masterpiece back to its glorious best”.

And Historic England says the building is “a remarkable survival of late Victorian/Edwardian architectural display and a great asset to the street”.

The planning board meeting will be held at The Bis, in Whitby Street, Hartlepool, at 4pm.