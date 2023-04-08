News you can trust since 1877
Man arrested after break in at Hartlepool's Poolie Time Exchange

A second premises that helps the Hartlepool community has been hit with burglary in a week.

By Pamela Bilalova
Published 8th Apr 2023, 04:45 BST- 2 min read

Poolie Time Emporium, in Victoria Road, was broken into in the early hours of the morning.

More than £120 in cash was stolen as well as a credit card reader and a phone.

The store is also facing a repair bill of up to £300.

Ann Johnson, store manager at Poolie Time Emporium./Photo: Frank ReidAnn Johnson, store manager at Poolie Time Emporium./Photo: Frank Reid
The incident happened just days after LilyAnne’s Coffee Bar, also in Victoria Road, was burgled.

Dave Hunter, of Poolie Time Exchange, has said that while there have been thefts of charity boxes in the past, the shop had not been broken into before.

The community shop was set up back in 2020 to help people in the town who may be struggling financially.

It sells quality furniture knock down prices and bric-a-brac and proceeds are put back into further community work by Poolie Time Exchange.

The shop was broken into in the early hours of April 1./Photo: Frank ReidThe shop was broken into in the early hours of April 1./Photo: Frank Reid
"It’s absolutely gut-wrenching. It’s sickening. The shop itself is geared up just to help people. It doesn’t make any profits. We are geared up just to help people, to support people who may be struggling a bit financially,” Dave said.

"Someone like this just comes in and puts unnecessary costs on the CIC, because as well as the money, and the phone and the credit card machine, it’s the damage he did getting in, glass smashed.

"There’s a repair bill that’s probably going to be about £250-£300.

"That’s money that could have been going into the community, to other people.”

Dave Hunter outside the shop back in 2020./Photo: Stu NortonDave Hunter outside the shop back in 2020./Photo: Stu Norton
The shop reopened later on Saturday following the early-morning raid and a 44-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident.

The burglary came after LilyAnne’s Coffee Bar, which also supports the community through a range of projects, was broken into between the evening of Monday, March 27, and the early hours of Tuesday, March 28.

Cleveland Police said in a statement: “Police were notified on Saturday morning, 1st April, of a burglary at Poolie Time Emporium.

"The door had been damaged and windows smashed then cash stolen from the till, and a phone and card reader also taken.

"A 44-year-old man was arrested and questioned in connection with the incident then released on bail while inquiries continue.”

A 44-year-old man has also been arrested in connection with the break-in at LilyAnne’s and has been released with bail conditions.

