Man arrested after jewellery with ‘huge sentimental value’ is stolen in Hartlepool
A 56-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident and has since been bailed while enquiries continue.
Cleveland Police is continuing to investigate the reported theft of a number of bracelets, rings and diamond earrings from a car on Monday, October 30.
The police say they have huge sentimental value to the owner and believe they may have been offered to individuals or collectors, or taken to a pawnbrokers or jewellery business.
Cleveland Police said: “The jewellery remains outstanding so if you’ve seen these items or have other information which could help ongoing enquiries, please contact Cleveland Police on the 101 number quoting ref 075225.
“If you don’t want to speak to police, you can pass information anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org or by phoning them on 0800 555 111.”