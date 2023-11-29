Police have arrested a man after a large amount of jewellery which has “huge sentimental value” to the owner was stolen.

A 56-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident and has since been bailed while enquiries continue.

Cleveland Police is continuing to investigate the reported theft of a number of bracelets, rings and diamond earrings from a car on Monday, October 30.

The police say they have huge sentimental value to the owner and believe they may have been offered to individuals or collectors, or taken to a pawnbrokers or jewellery business.

Cleveland Police said: “The jewellery remains outstanding so if you’ve seen these items or have other information which could help ongoing enquiries, please contact Cleveland Police on the 101 number quoting ref 075225.