Man arrested after late-night raid uncovers Hartlepool cannabis farm
A man has been arrested and faces further investigation after a police raid uncovered a cannabis farm.
The 31-year-old suspect has been bailed pending ongoing inquiries after around 80 plants were discovered in a late-night bust at a property in Hartlepool’s Raby Road.
He was arrested on suspicion of producing class B drugs.
Cleveland Police said in a statement on Wednesday: “A cannabis farm was uncovered by Hartlepool officers yesterday evening, Tuesday, August 17, at 11.20pm.
“Officers located around 80 plants in a property on Raby Road, Hartlepool.
“A 31-year-old male was arrested on suspicion of producing Class B drugs and has been released under investigation. Inquiries are ongoing.”
The estimated value of the drugs has still to be revealed.
The statement added: “Anyone who may have information regarding drugs activity in their local area is asked to contact Cleveland Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or go online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.”