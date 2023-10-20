Man arrested after 'unexplained death' of woman following incident in Hartlepool's Ivy Grove
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police say she died after she was rushed to hospital with “serious injuries” after 999 services were called to Ivy Grove, in Hartlepool, on Thursday afternoon.
Cleveland Police said in a statement on Friday: “Officers are investigating the unexplained death of a woman, who sadly died after being taken to the University Hospital of Hartlepool with serious injuries around 5.30pm on Thursday 19th October.
“A police presence remains at a property on Ivy Grove, Hartlepool, in connection with the incident.
“The woman’s family have been informed and are being supported by officers, and our thoughts remain with them at this extremely difficult time.
“A man has been arrested and remains in police custody in connection with the incident.
“This incident is not being connected to any other and enquiries are continuing to establish the cause of the woman’s death.”
A North East Ambulance Service (NEAS) spokesperson added in a brief statement: "We sent two ambulance crews to an incident at a private address in Hartlepool yesterday (19 October) shortly after 4pm."
We will bring you further information on this investigation as we get it.