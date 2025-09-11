A man has been arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence after a car crashed into a skip in the Owton Manor area of town earlier this afternoon.

Shortly after 1pm on Thursday, September 11, emergency services were called to the scene of a crash on Inverness Road, in Hartlepool, involving a silver Ford Focus that had crashed into a large metal skip.

A 42-year-old man has since been arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and a 25-year-old woman is believed to have suffered a fracture to the wrist.

“A 25-year-old woman, who was a passenger in the car, suffered a suspected fracture to her wrist in the collision.”