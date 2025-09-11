Man arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence after car crashes into skip in Hartlepool street
Shortly after 1pm on Thursday, September 11, emergency services were called to the scene of a crash on Inverness Road, in Hartlepool, involving a silver Ford Focus that had crashed into a large metal skip.
A 42-year-old man has since been arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and a 25-year-old woman is believed to have suffered a fracture to the wrist.
A spokesperson for Cleveland Police said: “A 42-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence after the silver Ford Focus he was driving collided with a skip on the roadside of Inverness Road, in Hartlepool shortly after 1pm this afternoon.
“A 25-year-old woman, who was a passenger in the car, suffered a suspected fracture to her wrist in the collision.”