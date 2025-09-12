Man bailed as woman is injured after car crashes into Hartlepool skip

By Madeleine Raine
Published 12th Sep 2025, 11:04 BST
A 42-year-old man has been bailed after a female passenger was injured when a car crashed into a skip

Shortly after 1pm on Thursday, September 11, emergency services were called to the incident in Inverness Road, in the Owton Manor area of Hartlepool, after a silver Ford Focus collided with the metal skip.

A man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and has since been bailed as Cleveland Police continue their enquiries.

A 25-year-old woman is believed to have suffered a fracture to the wrist during the crash.

A spokesperson for Cleveland Police said: “A 42-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence after the silver Ford Focus he was driving collided with a skip on the roadside of Inverness Road, in Hartlepool shortly after 1pm.

“A 25-year-old woman, who was a passenger in the car, suffered a suspected fracture to her wrist in the collision.”

