Man bailed as woman is injured after car crashes into Hartlepool skip
Shortly after 1pm on Thursday, September 11, emergency services were called to the incident in Inverness Road, in the Owton Manor area of Hartlepool, after a silver Ford Focus collided with the metal skip.
A man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and has since been bailed as Cleveland Police continue their enquiries.
A 25-year-old woman is believed to have suffered a fracture to the wrist during the crash.
A spokesperson for Cleveland Police said: “A 42-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence after the silver Ford Focus he was driving collided with a skip on the roadside of Inverness Road, in Hartlepool shortly after 1pm.
“A 25-year-old woman, who was a passenger in the car, suffered a suspected fracture to her wrist in the collision.”