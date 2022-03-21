Man charged with attempted murder following East Durham road traffic collision
A man is facing a crown court trial after denying attempted murder and a host of other charges.
Liam Blackburn was arrested following an incident outside Wheatley Hill Working Men’s Club last month.
Peterlee Police said in a social media statement over the weekend: “A man charged with attempted murder has appeared in court.
“Liam Blackburn was arrested following a road traffic collision outside Wheatley Hill Working Men’s Club last month.
“A man in his 20s was treated for a number of facial injuries following the incident on February 19.
“Mr Blackburn was arrested in connection with the incident on Wednesday, March 16.
“The 27-year-old, of Churchside Gardens, Easington Lane, was subsequently charged with attempted murder, dangerous driving, driving whilst disqualified, no insurance and perverting the cause of justice.
“He appeared at Peterlee Magistrates’ Court yesterday where he entered not guilty pleas.
“Mr Blackburn was remanded into custody and is next expected to appear at Durham Crown Court on April 19.”