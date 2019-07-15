Man describes hearing 'sickening thud' as parachute jumper crashed into his roof in Shotton Colliery

Alan Stainsby, of Station Road, Shotton Colliery, where a parachutist crashed into the gable end of his house on Sunday.

The 71-year-old was watching the Wimbledon men’s singles final when he heard the mighty thud he described as sounding like a car crash.

Instead when he went outside to investigate he found a parachutist, falling in and out of consciousness, hanging around 12ft high from the gable end of his house in Church View, Shotton Colliery.

The skydiver, who had set off from Peterlee Airfield suffered a broken arm and leg after colliding with the house where he hung suspended by his parachute for around 30 to 45 minutes as emergency services worked to free him.

Retired Alan, who lives with his wife Julie, 62, said: “I was watching the Wimbledon men’s single’s final yesterday when we heard a sickening thud – that’s all I can describe it as.

“We thought it was a car crash it was that bad – remember this is a human body going into a wall.

“I look out the window, went outside and I saw this chap hanging from the gable end.

“It was panic at first – it’s not something you’d ever expect to see. My first thought was is the man OK? We were worried for him.

“We phoned 999, the fire brigade were here in seconds.

“He was semi-conscious, the shock as well for him. It took him some time to get him down. The whole incident took about and hour and a half.

“We knew it was pretty bad, there were marks on his face where he must have hit the wall. Certainly a leg was broken.

“The neighbour up above heard the blow as well.”

The couple have been in touch with The Skydive Academy for updates on the man’s condition.

The incident happened just after 2.30pm on Sunday, July 14.

Eleven skydivers from The Skydive Academy jumped from their 208 Cessna grand caravan aeroplane, at an altitude of between 10,000-15,000 feet. The injured skydiver was a student and had previously completed 15 other skydives. He got into difficulties and tried to land towards the Shotton Primary School field, but fell short of his target.

Colin Daley, office manager for The Skydive Academy, said: “He was a student skydiver and was still learning. The weather was good and people said that he just veered off course.

“It looked like he was heading towards the school sports field, but fell short and collided with the end of a house.

“It was an error of judgement.

“It was his 15th jump and he was doing really well before veering off course. I’m glad it wasn’t more serious.”

His parachute had an automatic release mechanism, and also a manual override pulley to deploy the parachute. Both are thought to have working correctly.