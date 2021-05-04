Man found dead inside home after emergency services were called to Blackhall address
Emergency services were called to an address in Blackhall following concerns for a man who was sadly found dead inside the property.
Emergency services were called to Third Street in Blackhall, at around 8.30pm last night, Monday, May 4 following concerns for a man.
Officers arrived at the scene and sadly a man was found deceased inside the address.
Police confirmed that there is not believed to be any suspicious circumstances related to the death and a file is now being prepared for the coroner.
A Durham Constabulary spokesperson said today, Tuesday, May 4: "Officers were called following concerns for a man in Third Street, Blackhall, at around 8.30pm last night.
“Sadly a man was found deceased inside an address.
“It is not believed there were any suspicious circumstances and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”