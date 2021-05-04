Man found dead inside home after emergency services were called to Blackhall address

A man was found deceased in an address on Third Street, Blackhall. (Google Maps)

Emergency services were called to Third Street in Blackhall, at around 8.30pm last night, Monday, May 4 following concerns for a man.

Officers arrived at the scene and sadly a man was found deceased inside the address.

Police confirmed that there is not believed to be any suspicious circumstances related to the death and a file is now being prepared for the coroner.

A Durham Constabulary spokesperson said today, Tuesday, May 4: "Officers were called following concerns for a man in Third Street, Blackhall, at around 8.30pm last night.

“Sadly a man was found deceased inside an address.

“It is not believed there were any suspicious circumstances and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”