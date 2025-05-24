Man left with multiple injuries following crash in Wynyard
The crash happened at around 9am this morning (Saturday, May 24) at the junction of Wynyard Road and the Golden Gate entrance to Wynyard Hall.
It involved a black Lexus and a black Toyota Hilux.
The front seat passenger of the Lexus suffered a broken left arm, possible fractured right arm, a cut to his head and other injuries.
The driver of the Lexus sustained injuries which have not been confirmed.
Cleveland Police said in a statement: “We would appeal for anyone who has not yet spoken to police, as well as drivers with dash cam footage from the area which could assist enquiries, to get in touch.
“Please contact Cleveland Police on the 101 number quoting ref 093260.”
