Man released on bail following Hartlepool burglary at Roxy’s Rainbow pet cremation business
and live on Freeview channel 276
Officers investigating a burglary at Roxy’s Rainbow, in Greatham Street, on the evening of Sunday, March 31, have released a 38-year-old man on bail pending further inquiries.
Roxy’s Rainbow provides a personalised pet cremation service to a range of animals across the town and the donations to their Pot of Gold help support families struggling to pay for certain cremation services.
Cleveland Police are currently appealing for information regarding two men seen near the premises on the evening of the burglary.
The force said in a statement: “Two males on bikes were seen near the premises and Hartlepool CID would ask anyone with information or footage of any kind which could assist their ongoing enquiries to contact Cleveland Police on the 101 number, or to speak anonymously to https://crimestoppers-uk.org/, or phone them on 0800 555 111.”