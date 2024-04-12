Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Officers investigating a burglary at Roxy’s Rainbow, in Greatham Street, on the evening of Sunday, March 31, have released a 38-year-old man on bail pending further inquiries.

Roxy’s Rainbow provides a personalised pet cremation service to a range of animals across the town and the donations to their Pot of Gold help support families struggling to pay for certain cremation services.

Cleveland Police are currently appealing for information regarding two men seen near the premises on the evening of the burglary.

