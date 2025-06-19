A Hartlepool man has been spared jail after being found guilty of harassing a mother in her own home.

James Feeney, 39, appeared at Teesside Magistrates Court accused of harassing the town woman over a four-day period back in March.

Feeney, of Chandlers Close, pleaded not guilty to the charge when he first appeared at the Middlesbrough court in May and was put on trial at the end of last month.

Despite maintaining his innocence, he was convicted and returned to court this month to be sentenced.

Prosecutor Marcus Blakelock told the court how Feeney tried to ring the woman on a number of occasions between March 28 and March 31 from a withheld number and, on one occasion, tried to get into her home, “banging repeatedly” on the door and calling her a number of derogatory names.

Mr Blakelock said: “She then got more missed calls and Feeney visited her mother’s saying something was wrong with her.”

Reading aloud the victim’s impact statement, Mr Blakelock said: “His behaviour makes me feel unsafe being in my own home.

"I am now depressed. I used to be a bubbly and outgoing person.”

Tyler Plunkett, defending, told the court how Feeney “did attend the complainant’s mother’s address out of concern for the complainant” but that “everything else at trial was contested”.

The court heard from the defence that while “some distress” was caused, this did not cause “significant distress, psychological harm or change to her lifestyle.”

Feeney was also put on trial for threatening to damage the woman’s home which he pleaded not guilty to in March.

He did plead guilty, however, to failing to provide a roadside specimen in March for an unrelated offence.

Feeney, who has three previous convictions for seven offences, was sentenced to 24 weeks in custody for the harassment offence, which was suspended for two years, and an additional six weeks, also suspended, for threatening to damage the woman’s property.

He must also complete 35 rehabilitation activity requirement days and has been disqualified from driving for 40 months.

The court also ordered him to pay £250 in court costs, a victim surcharge of £187 and £400 in compensation.

He must comply with a restraining order, which means he cannot contact the woman and must stay away from her home address.