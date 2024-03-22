Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Malcolm Gretton, 75, who is being treated at the University Hospital of North Tees for terminal cancer, and his partner Maureen Draper had the special ceremony on Friday, March 22.

It took place in the hospital’s chapel and was carried out by hospital chaplain Jim Wright in front of the Hartlepool couple’s loved ones.

Malcolm, known to his friends and family as Mally, has been poorly for several months with cancer and when his health worsened in January he decided to pop the question to Maureen.

Hospital chaplain Jim Wright with Maureen and Mally.

When they could not sort the legal formalities to tie the knot in hospital, staff rallied round to organise the special ceremony before they make it official next week.

Mally wore his best suit in his hospital bed while Maureen, 57, wore a white wedding gown.

She said: “Mally has been my rock ever since we first met in 2016 – he is a wonderful man.

“When we found out that the cancer was terminal, getting married is something we both really wanted.

Mally and Maureen with family and hospital staff.

“When we told the amazing hospital staff what we wanted, they have done everything to make it happen.”

She added: “It’s been a heck of a week but we are both just so happy to have been able to share such a special moment with our friends, children and grandchildren.

“Soon we will make it official, which we can’t wait for.”

The team in the acute oncology unit and ward 38 and the chaplaincy team helped to make it happen.

One of their favourite songs, Frankie Valli’s I Love You Baby, was played during the moving ceremony.

Sally McQueeney, trainee advanced clinical practitioner at North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust, who has helped care for Mally during his stay, said: “We are honoured to have been able to make this a reality for Maureen and Mally.