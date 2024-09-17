Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Sixties singing star has recalled performing in Hartlepool ahead of a return visit to the region this weekend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paul Jones was lead singer of Manfred Mann when they topped the charts with Do Wah Diddy Diddy and Pretty Flamingo.

Among the venues they appeared at locally was The Rink Ballroom, in Clarence Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ahead of a performance with The Manfreds at Whitby Pavilion on Saturday, September 21, Jones, now 82, said: “The Rink in Hartlepool was a venue that was hugely popular around the time of the hugely successful Manfred Man period.

Singing star Paul Jones has recalled performing at Hartlepool's former Rink Ballroom.

"We played there around the time of our million selling hits – we were very current so the anticipation of us appearing in Hartlepool was huge.

"The Rink at that time was playing host to so many big names that were on the circuit at that time. Lulu, Chris Farlowe, Jimmy James, Johnny Kidd and The Pirates and so many more.

"The friendships, marriages and children born via meets in The Rink will be massive in Hartlepool today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The venue was electric and had a very special atmosphere. The fact that we around that time we were appearing on iconic TV shows such as Ready Steady Go! and Top Of The Pops only added to the excitement for our fans in Hartlepool during that magical period.

Former Manfred Mann lead singer Paul Jones.

“They were special times and hard to imagine that some 60 years on that the songs from that period still evoke happy times for a generation.”

More details about this weekend’s Whitby 60s festival from September 19-21 are available from https://www.whitby-live.com/

Tickets are also available by phoning (01757) 700042 or 07990 073574.

Got a story for the Mail? Submit your words, pictures and videos here