Man's body found at Seaton Carew as police and paramedics called to the scene
Emergency services were called to the seafront at Seaton Carew on Wednesday, June 26 after a man’s body was found.
The body was said to be discovered on rocks on the beach, opposite the Staincliffe Hotel.
Warning signs by Hartlepool Borough Council, advising residents to keep off the sea wall and rocks, are in place at the top of the ramp down to the sand.
One woman, who did not want to be named, saw the body getting taken away.
She said: "There was the coastguard, ambulance and two or three police officers just by the rocks.
"They picked the body up on a stretcher and put it in an ambulance. That was about 8 o'clock."
She added: "It is unusual, it's the first time I have seen anything like it since I have lived here.
“It's awful, you feel for the family whoever it is."
Another resident, a man, added: "Obviously if someone's died it's a tragedy. Your heart goes out to the family and whoever is involved."
Cleveland Police were called to a report of the body of a man found at Seaton Carew beach at 6.20am.
A formal identification process is under way and a post mortem will take place.
A spokeswoman for the North East Ambulance Service also confirmed its attendance at the scene.
She said: “We were called at 6.23am this morning to a person unresponsive on the beach at Seaton Carew.
“We dispatched a double-crewed ambulance and a clinical care manager.”
Anyone in the area at the time or who may have found items of clothing can contact 101, quoting event number 106936.