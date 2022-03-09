Hartlepool schoolboy raises hundreds in memory of big brother after 24-hour computer games marathon
A young computer games fan raised hundreds of pounds for two Hartlepool charities after a 24-hour playing marathon in memory of his big brother.
Ten-year-old Leo Picken raised £835 for Miles For Men and Alice House Hospice after completing the button-bashing challenge during the last school half-term.
He came up with the idea to remember his beloved brother Benji Cathcpole, who tragically and unexpectedly took his own life aged just 15 in May 2020.
The money has been shared between Miles For Men which also includes mental health charity Minds For Men, and Alice House who helped Leo through bereavement counselling.
The St Aidan’s Primary School pupil has his own gaming room at home with a PC, PlayStation and Nintendo Switch consoles and virtual reality headset.
Miles For Men thanked Leo, saying: “We know Benji will be so proud of him not just that day but every day he’ll be by his side.”
He has already asked mam Cheryl when he can do another one.