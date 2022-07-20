Maritime exhibition comes to Hartlepool ahead of the Tall Ships Races

When the Boat Comes In will open at Hartlepool Art Gallery on Saturday, July 23, and will run until Saturday, November 5.

This free exhibition will feature a collection of artworks from the Hartlepool Museums Service.

On display will be pieces by Charles Napier Hemy, JW Carmichael and William Henry Chambers among other artists who have been inspired by the coast and its industry.

The Sea Wall at Hartlepool, Tom McAndrew (1916 – 2002). 1970s, oil on canvas.

Angela Thomas, art gallery curator at Hartlepool Borough Council, said: “We’re all incredibly excited to welcome back the Tall Ships in 2023 and their return gives us an opportunity to showcase the remarkable works of art we have here in Hartlepool.

“The exhibition features some of the most significant artists from the 19th and 20th Centuries and their evocative portrayals of our national maritime history.”

Each picture in the exhibition tells a story of the relationship between Hartlepool’s seafaring history and its surrounding waters.

When the Boat Comes In will showcase the fascination these artists have with the sea, with each painting telling a different story.

Old Hartlepool, J. W. Carmichael (1800 – 1868). Undated, oil on canvas.

These artworks will also demonstrate the dependency of coastal communities on the sea for their livelihoods.

There is both a gift shop and cafe and an opportunity to buy artwork.

The gallery is located at Christ Church, in Church Square, and is open from 10am to 5pm Tuesdays to Saturdays. Entry is free.