Peter Harker, 83, and Dorothea Harker, 85, first met at a Hartlepool United football match and then later that night in town before devoting their lives to one another at St Cuthbert’s Church, in Peterlee, on March 22, 1958.

Hartlepool-born Peter started his working life as an ammunition store man and driver for the Royal Army Ordnance Corp, which supplied weapons, ammunition and equipment to the British Army, until he was demobilised in 1959.

Peter’s work took the couple across the globe, where he worked as a mobile crane operator for aluminium producer Alcan in Canada for four years as well as a refractory bricklayer in South Africa, where they lived for 17 years.

Dorothea and Peter Harker celebrating their blue sapphire wedding anniversary.

Meanwhile, Dorothea, who was born in Easington Village, worked at the popular British department store, Woolworths, and a wool factory in Peterlee.

When asked about the key to a happy marriage, they said: “You have to be best friends. Yes, you have to be lovers, but you also have to be best friends.”

Peter and Dorothea welcomed three daughters into the world, called Debbie, Amanda and Bronda, who also gave them four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Amanda Brown, who is the middle child, said: “Sadly, I’m recovering from an operation and can’t be with them but I’m trying to make the best of it from afar.”

She added: “They met at Hartlepool United football ground, a team my dad still supports. My mum doesn’t care too much for football but that day brought them together.”

Peter and Dorothea, who are celebrating on Wednesday with a family meal, have also had a number of relatives visit from the south of England to celebrate the occasion.

Dorothea said: "Over the last month, we have had family from down south come up to visit us, so it’s all been spread out.”

The couple celebrated their diamond wedding anniversary back in 2018, where they were again surrounded by family and friends for a party.

Dorothea and Peter Harker on their wedding day on March 22, 1958.

